Robbie to appear in finale of Aussie soap opera Neighbours

MELBOURNE • Like many Australian actors, Margot Robbie cut her teeth on the long-running soap opera Neighbours.

And with the long-running daily serial drawing to an end this week, she will make a return alongside other famous alumni.

Robbie's return was announced on Sunday on the official Twitter account for Neighbours.

The soap opera, which revolves around the lives of Australians living in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Ramsay Street, started airing in 1985.

It was officially cancelled in March after it lost its key broadcast partner in the United Kingdom, Channel 5, and was unable to secure a new source of funding.

Robbie is one of many famous faces who got their start on the daytime drama, having appeared on it from 2008 to 2011.

The 32-year-old Queensland native then left to pursue a career in Hollywood and was soon after cast by film-making legend Martin Scorsese in The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013).

Earlier this month, pop star Kylie Minogue shared photographs of her own return to the Neighbours set alongside her former co-star and real-life old flame Jason Donovan. The 1980s icons played on-screen couple Charlene and Scott.

Actor Guy Pearce, who was on Neighbours between 1986 and 1989, also shared behind-the-scenes snaps of his own return to the Neighbours set.

The 54-year-old actor is known for his roles in acclaimed films such as Memento (2000) and L.A. Confidential (1997), but the Aussie soap was his first acting credit.

"So lovely to be back with the gang," he wrote on Twitter last month.

Other famous faces who will reprise old roles on Thursday's finale include Jesse Spencer, Natalie Imbruglia and Delta Goodrem.