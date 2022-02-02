Roaring fun: Ex-screen goddesses, pop queen wish fans a happy Year of the Tiger

TAIPEI - Some celebrities brought out their inner feline as they welcomed the Year of The Tiger.

Singaporean singer Tanya Chua and Taiwanese pop queen Jolin Tsai hammed it up by donning Tiger headgear with two other friends, in pictures posted by Chua on the eve of Chinese New Year on Monday (Jan 31) .

Chua, 47, wrote in Chinese: "Eating, drinking and laughing in the Year of the Tiger! Happy new year! Let's be as dynamic as a tiger!"

Tsai, 41, shared similar photos on social media with the caption: "Happy new year" and five tiger emojis.

Several fans said the five emojis likely represented them and Tsai's pet dog Whoohoo whose Chinese name contains the character for tiger.

Meanwhile, China-based Hong Kong model-actress Angelababy has made a public appearance for the first time since her divorce with Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming was announced on Friday.

Angelababy, 32, posted several selfies on Weibo just after midnight on the first day of Chinese New Year on Tuesday, as she wrote in Chinese: "Saying hello in the Year of the Tiger."

She used the Chinese character for "tiger" to pun on Chinese the word "zhaohu", which means greeting, in the caption.

Former screen goddesses Cherie Chung and Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia also took to social media to greet their fans on the first day of the Year of the Tiger.

Chung, 61, posted several photos of herself with a cat as she wrote in Chinese: "Happy new year! Gold arrives with the entry of the tiger."

Seen behind her a was a piece of Chinese calligraphy on cats by TV personality Chua Lam.

Lin, 67, wished her fans good health and good spirit and included a series of greetings with the Chinese character of tiger.

Hong Kong actress Carman Lee, 55, wished her fans lots of love and added the word "tiger" in her hashtag as she said this was her first Weibo post in the Year of the Tiger.