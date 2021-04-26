Rita Wilson claims Scott Rudin tried to fire her after cancer news

Actress Rita Wilson has spoken out about working with embattled producer Scott Rudin, whose alleged abusive behaviour over decades recently came to light.

Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 while she was working with Rudin, 62, on Larry David's Broadway play Fish In The Dark.

"I felt like he was trying to find a way to fire me legally," said Wilson, 64, who is married to actor Tom Hanks, in a New York Times story last Saturday. "He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, unvaluable and replaceable."

The story also detailed abuse allegedly suffered by others who worked with Rudin, one of the most celebrated and powerful producers in Hollywood and on Broadway.

Rudin - who has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards - developed a reputation as one of the vilest bosses in the industry, according to The New York Times.

He has been behind successful films such as No Country For Old Men (2007) and musicals like The Book Of Mormon, which was first staged in 2011.

But he is also known for terrorising underlings and hurling items such as staplers, phones and mugs in moments of rage, said the article.

Wilson recounted that after Rudin learnt about her diagnosis, he complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records. The memory still pained her.

A spokesman for Rudin said his recollection was that Wilson had wanted to open the show and then leave, but he and the director had not wanted her to delay treatment.

In the end, Wilson stayed in the play but took a month off to seek treatment. She underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery and is now cancer-free.

In a statement last Tuesday, Rudin said he would step back from Broadway, film and streaming projects and added: "I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behaviour has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change."