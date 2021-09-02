Rise of the Asian Superhero
Marvel film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings breaks new ground for Asian representation in cinema
A paradox comes into play when it comes to playing a Marvel superhero. The less powerful the hero, the harder the actor needs to work. In battle scenes, for example, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel or Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange needs only to strike a pose. Digital artists do the rest.
Canadian actor Simu Liu's martial arts hero Shang-Chi, however, is on the other end of the power scale, so Liu had to sweat it out in fights and stunts. It is one of the things that makes Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings unique, he says. The film opened in cinemas yesterday.