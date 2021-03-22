Ringo Starr makes album with rocker pals amid caution

LOS ANGELES• Ringo Starr has been working from home.

The former Beatle released his latest album last Friday, a five-song package he appropriately named Zoom In, after the videoconferencing service.

He made the record last year from his home studio in Beverly Hills, California, under conditions that American virus czar Anthony Fauci might have approved.

Musicians who joined him were tested for the coronavirus and no more than two at a time took part. They wore masks when they came and stayed 1.8m apart.

"It's a weird way of making a record," Starr said in an online press conference last Thursday. "But if it's the only way, you get on with it."

The 80-year-old artiste had no problem attracting big names to participate, including Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Jenny Lewis, Sheryl Crow and Toto's Steve Lukather. Former Doors guitarist Robby Krieger recorded his contribution from home.

The pandemic, which has shuttered the concert business for the past year, gave a lot of musicians free time.

"I think everyone was looking for something to do," Starr said.

Former band mate Paul McCartney also released a pandemic-era album in December, which he recorded in his own studio. In McCartney's case, he played all of the instruments.

Starr, who often plays concerts in the summer with a group he calls the All Starr Band, ultimately cancelled two tours, last year and this year.

Even after pushing the dates to as late as October this year, he did not feel comfortable. He also said he would prefer not to do online concerts, as many musicians have.

"I'm not really interested unless I'm there and you're there," said Starr, who has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The drummer, who sang a number of Beatles hits, including Octopus's Garden (1969), said he put his pride on the shelf and mostly recorded songs written by others, including Grammy winner Diane Warren.

He jumped on Not Enough Love In The World, from Lukather and his Toto bandmate Joseph Williams, to cheer people up in these tough times.

Starr chose to make a shorter, extended-play record, or EP in music industry lingo, because a full album would have been too much work. He said he will likely stick with that format going forward.

BLOOMBERG