Ring in the new year with K-pop, J-pop

Over the last month, K-pop darling IU released her latest EP while BTS member V contributed a track to romantic K-drama Our Beloved Summer. In J-pop, boy band SixTones sang the Japanese theme song for superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

1 POP

ELEVEN

IVE

IVE, a new six-member K-pop girl group, made a powerful debut with single Eleven.

The percussion that anchors the title track distinguishes it from most K-pop dance numbers.

2 POP

PIECES

IU

The singer IU, who turns 29 this year, looks back on her 20s with these five unreleased songs penned by her. All are in the mid-tempo to slow ballad range in which IU excels. The unfussy instrumentation lets the ethereal quality of her voice shine.

The piano-led Winter Sleep - a song about losing loved ones - is quietly powerful and emotional.

3 POP

A GIFT!

Zion.T

South Korean singer-songwriter Zion.T closed out the year with a little present for his fans - a single titled A Gift!. In keeping with his signature style, the song is an easy listen with jazzy influences. It is also an atypical Christmas song, with the lyrics hinting at the holiday as the protagonist tries to pick out a present for his beloved.

4 ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

CHRISTMAS TREE

V

Despite its name, V's solo song - part of the original soundtrack for romantic K-drama Our Beloved Summer, now available on Netflix - does not feel like a typical holiday song.

With a significant portion of the lyrics in English, V whisper-sings this romantic ballad with his distinctively deep and husky voice.

5 POP

HEARTBREAK

Minho

Pop band Shinee have seen several members deliver strong solo outings, like Taemin's Move (2017) and Key's Bad Love last year.

With Heartbreak, Minho, the group's main rapper, showcases his vocal skills. He effortlessly moves through the synth-heavy song and the layering of his voice in the chorus is particularly compelling.

6 HIP-HOP

ONE

Stuts featuring tofubeats

Japanese music producer and artist Stuts collaborated with Japanese singer-rapper tofubeats for this classical-meets-hip-hop number. It opens with classical strings before tofubeats begins rapping. The genres are deftly blended to create a song that feels timelessly cool.

7 POP

DIARY

Sekai No Owari

Japanese band Sekai No Owari (which means "end of the world" in Japanese) sing the theme song for dating reality series The Future Diary, which is available on Netflix. The soothing ballad is tailor-made for lead singer Fukase's voice and the track features an extended piano riff which builds to a climactic chorus.

Here are eight titles to check out on streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

8 POP

ROSY

SixTones

SixTones, a Japanese boy band under the Johnny & Associates label, debuted in 2020 with the slow-rock hit Imitation Rain, written by Yoshiki of the iconic band X Japan.

For Rosy - the Japanese theme song to Spider-Man: No Way Home - they have kept their gritty, bad-boy vibe but incorporated jazzy undertones.