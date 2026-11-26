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LOS ANGELES – Working on Blade Runner 2099, the latest expansion of the science-fiction franchise launched by English film-maker Ridley Scott, Michelle Yeoh found herself worrying about co-star Hunter Schafer during the show’s demanding action sequences.

Yeoh, 64, even borrowed a baby helmet from her sister after noticing the American actress’ tendency to hurl herself into stunts.

“My sister had a baby at about 1½, almost two, and that’s the time when they are learning to walk around or run around and always fall and bump their heads.

“And she bought him a baby helmet, and I thought it was so cute. And I said, ‘I need that. I need that for Hunter,’” Yeoh said, adding that Schafer, 27, frequently landed on her head during action scenes.

“She just throws herself at it at full speed, full energy,” said the Malaysian actress, who won an Oscar for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

A veteran of action films, Yeoh said she was determined to mentor Schafer on Blade Runner 2099.

The series follows Cora (Schafer), a fugitive who assumes the identity of a Blade Runner, an elite officer tasked with hunting rogue replicants, synthetic humans that have broken the law.

She teams up with Olwen (Yeoh), a replicant Blade Runner with only days left to live, to track a runaway hiding a secret that could destabilise a fragile city.

Michelle Yeoh (left) and Hunter Schafer at the Blade Runner 2099 photo call in London on Nov 19. PHOTO: AP

Producer Andrew Kosove, co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment, which owns the licence for the franchise, said Scott has remained closely involved in expanding the story after his original Blade Runner (1982) became a cult classic.

“The first thing Ridley said to us is that Blade Runner was never intended to be a one-off film, and he always had ideas for the world,” Kosove said.

After producing the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, Alcon turned to showrunner Silka Luisa for a new chapter set 50 years later, with replicants in charge of humans.

Luisa said the decision to focus on two female leads reflected her own writing instincts.

“I grew up in a family with really strong women. That is my comfort zone in terms of the characters I write, and obviously taking on something like Blade Runner has a huge amount of responsibility,” she said. REUTERS

Blade Runner 2099 is available on Prime Video.