Review: Art Fazil's Pesta Raya gig a graceful balance of folk and pop

Pesta Raya 2022
Esplanade Recital Studio, May 27
At this concert under the Esplanade's Malay arts festival Pesta Raya, home-grown singer-songwriter Art Fazil revisited his landmark 2000 Malay album, Nur (Light), playing all the songs live.
Pesta Raya 2022
Esplanade Recital Studio, May 27
At this concert under the Esplanade's Malay arts festival Pesta Raya, home-grown singer-songwriter Art Fazil revisited his landmark 2000 Malay album, Nur (Light), playing all the songs live.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.