Restraining order on Ricky Martin lifted

SAN JUAN (Puerto Rico) • A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order on singer Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him.

The man, identified by Spanish media as Martin's 21-year-old nephew, withdrew the allegations against the Latin pop king on Thursday.

The nephew had previously said in a domestic violence complaint that he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship. The nephew alleged that Martin had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

"This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with nothing to substantiate them," Martin's lawyers wrote in a statement that the singer posted on his social media account along with the words "Truth prevails".

One of the lawyers, Mr Joaquin Monserrate, had said in an earlier telephone interview that the nephew's attorney opened Thursday's hearing by requesting that Judge Raiza Cajigas close the case.

"The judge asked the pertinent questions - if anyone had threatened him, if anyone had offered him anything in exchange - and (his lawyer) said no, that it was a voluntary decision," Mr Monserrate said.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the attorney for the nephew, whose name has not been released in accordance with domestic violence regulations.

Martin, 50, rose to fame in the 1990s on hits like Maria (1995), The Cup Of Life (1988) and Livin' La Vida Loca (1999).

He wrote on Twitter on July 3 that the restraining order had been obtained under "completely false allegations".

