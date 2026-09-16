Resident Evil fans will regret driving away new movie’s director Zach Cregger

As the latest big-screen adaptation of the zombie video game series Resident Evil gears up for release on Sept 17, the movie’s writer-director is dealing with a rabid horde of his own.

While promoting the film, American film-maker Zach Cregger has addressed the backlash his version has received from fans over perceived creative liberties he has taken with the franchise.

In an interview with gaming news website IGN, he admitted he was “naive” to assume fans would embrace an original story instead of a more straightforward adaptation. Regardless of how Resident Evil is received by the wider public upon release, Cregger told Hollywood entertainment news site Deadline that he is not planning to make a franchise film again.

His experience underlines how negative fan interactions can create a fraught relationship between established film-makers and intellectual property (IP). While studios seek out directors of Cregger’s stature to give familiar IP a strong point of view, that approach can put film-makers at odds with the fans whose affection for the source material gives it value in the first place.

And if the film-makers most willing to take bold, creative swings increasingly believe that kind of backlash is not worth the trouble, the result could be more franchise films losing the distinct voices that help separate a genuinely novel adaptation from a safe, derivative cash grab.

What is surprising about the Resident Evil situation is that Cregger has become the target of such an uproar. Following the critical and commercial success of horror films Barbarian (2022) and Weapons (2025), he was recently named by American entertainment publication The Hollywood Reporter as the top genre film-maker in Hollywood. In any context, Cregger’s involvement in a project would seem like a coup.

To that end, Constantin Film, which holds the film and television rights to Resident Evil, gave Cregger “carte blanche” for his adaptation. But instead of being celebrated for bringing a fresh perspective to a franchise that has historically struggled to win over critics and moviegoers since 2002, he has spent part of the film’s press junket defending his storytelling choices, such as introducing a new protagonist rather than familiar characters from the games. He has likened the experience to being on an “apology tour”, even though the film has not been released yet.

Director Zach Cregger at a press junket for Resident Evil in Mexico City on Sept 12. PHOTO: EPA

Cregger is not the first film-maker who has soured on working within franchises. In 2025, Shazam! (2019) director David F. Sandberg discussed receiving death threats after making the 2023 sequel and how IP-based films are “not worth it”. (Ironically, Sandberg’s next project was the 2025 adaptation of the video game Until Dawn, which faced its own backlash from fans over deviations from the source material.)

Additionally, Paul Feig said in June that he still has a “hard time going on the internet” a decade after his female-led 2016 Ghostbusters reboot was met with sexist review-bombing.

Of course, not all fans respond to creative choices in bad faith. The attachment they have to these properties is what gives Hollywood incentive to adapt (or re-adapt) them. In some respects, scepticism comes with the territory. But there is a difference between scrutiny and hostility, and what these film-makers have endured shows how quickly that line can be crossed – especially with the anonymity afforded by the internet.

Whether Cregger really gives up on franchise films or gives them another shot like Sandberg , hostility from fans underlines why film-makers would rather return to original projects that can be assessed on their own terms.

Rian Johnson’s career offers an obvious precedent. After Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) was subjected to online backlash, Lucasfilm’s former president Kathleen Kennedy believed the reaction “spooked” Johnson from creating a standalone trilogy. It is a characterisation the director has denied, but he has since developed his own IP with three Knives Out movies. (The harassment he dealt with also inspired the inclusion of an internet troll character in the first film in 2019.)

Austin Abrams in Resident Evil. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES

However, not every film-maker will have the leverage to simply walk away from IP. For many directors, a franchise assignment is one of the few opportunities to work at a bigger scale with a built-in audience. In the right conditions, the arrangement can prove mutually beneficial: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films (2021 to 2026) have earned critical acclaim and industry plaudits, including eight Oscar wins. Going forward, he will take the reins of the next James Bond film. At other times, successful franchise work can allow a director to pursue original projects at scale (see: Ryan Coogler, Christopher Nolan, Gore Verbinski).

The problem is when the same audiences that make these projects commercially and professionally appealing also make them needlessly prescriptive. The danger, then, is not that Hollywood will suddenly lose its appetite for adapting IP. Instead, it is that adaptations will become increasingly safe and deferential to the fans who already love them at the expense of winning over new audiences or trying something different.

That would be a lose-lose for film-makers and moviegoers alike. Adaptations are best served by using IP as a starting point, rather than a rigid blueprint. If that creative latitude continues to be met with hostile resistance – even if it does not reflect how most fans feel – more established film-makers like Cregger may decide the trade-off is not worth it. In their place, future IP adaptations risk being zombified in all the ways they should not. BLOOMBERG