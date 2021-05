Heartbreak can be a powerful muse. The recent crop of releases by home-grown music acts include Isolation, an album of 15 songs by singer, songwriter and musician Jonny Ong inspired by a break-up.

In their duet, Mandopop star JJ Lin and British pop singer Anne-Marie sing about a relationship gone sour. Pop singer-songwriter Narelle's third EP, Part 3, has a song that reflects on the complexities of a love affair.