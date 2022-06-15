Rebel Wilson goes back to school in Senior Year

In the Netflix comedy Senior Year, Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and decides to finish high school.

But, as she tries to recapture what she lost - including being one of the popular girls - she discovers that high school and the world at large are very different now.

Speaking at a Los Angeles screening of the film - which has been in Netflix's global top 10 list since its premiere last month - Wilson, 42, who has been hogging headlines after revealing that she is dating a woman, reflected on her own high-school experience.

The Australian comedienne says if she could go back in time and speak to her teenage self, she would tell her to "be yourself", which is also the message of the movie.

Wilson was also involved behind the scenes. "I produced the movie as well and had been with the project for a while, and I just thought it was a really funny concept for a movie: to play a girl who wakes up after a 20-year coma, and goes and redoes her senior year.

"I love the high-school genre of movies and I thought this was going to be awesome and bring so much cheer to everybody," says the actress, who is best known for the Pitch Perfect musical comedy franchise (2012 to 2017).

Senior Year, which co-stars Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, 1995) and Justin Hartley (This Is Us, 2016 to 2022), features a large ensemble cast as Wilson's younger schoolmates.

"We had a blast making this," says Wilson, whose breakout hit was the comedy Bridesmaids (2011). "I got to hang out with them and do comedy scenes, and it wasn't even work."

The film also features a scene in which Wilson recreates pop star Britney Spears' iconic music video for the 1999 hit song (You Drive Me) Crazy - including Spears' signature dance moves.

"I love Britney and so does my character in the film, so I just tried to channel Britney. And I just wanted to pay homage to her because, 20 years ago, she was the biggest star in the world.

"I don't know if she's seen it, but the only person whose review of this film I care about is Britney Spears," Wilson adds. "We really are paying homage to her and we hope she enjoys it."

The actress did not talk to Spears personally about approving the use of the song in the film. "It was done through her label, but I'm glad she agreed that we could do it in the film."

Wilson's own high-school experience was very different from that of her character, who was a popular girl before a catastrophic fall from the top of a cheerleading pyramid put her in a coma on the eve of her prom.

The equivalent of Wilson's senior year in high school - which in North America refers to the last year of junior college - was much tamer. She attended an all-girls Christian boarding school in her home town of Sydney, Australia.

"We had 18th-birthday parties every weekend, so every Saturday night was like a huge party. But the rest of the time, I was a pretty studious and disciplined young lady," says the star, who went on to graduate from the University of New South Wales with bachelor's degrees in law and theatre studies.

As it turns out, Wilson has "become the most successful girl ever, I think, from my high school", she jokes.

Asked what she would tell herself at that age if she could go back in time, the actress - who is dating American fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma, 38 - says: "I would say: Just don't stress too much. One of the messages of the film is that high school doesn't define you, and to just be your real, authentic self."

• Senior Year is available on Netflix.