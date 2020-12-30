Reality star Kylie Jenner posted four of Instagram's top 10 photos

Instagram has unveiled its most liked photos of 2020 and Kylie Jenner has come up tops.

The 23-year-old reality TV star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to present) shared four of the top 10 photos.

One was of her daughter Stormi Webster surrounded by foam in the bath, while another featured mother and daughter sweetly cuddling on the couch. Her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott appeared in two other posts, one with her and another with Stormi, who is his daughter, on his birthday.

The caption on the birthday post, which was Jenner's top post with close to 16 million likes, read: "Happy birthday to daddy of the year! I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy's girl."

In total, those four posts garnered more than 60 million likes, making Jenner the most liked Kardashian, at least on Instagram.

However, the most popular photo of the year was of football star Cristiano Ronaldo with the legendary Diego Maradona, which had a whopping 19.6 million likes. It was posted after Maradona's death on Nov 25, at the age of 60.

The second-most liked post with more than 19 million likes was the one announcing the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman on Aug 28. The Black Panther actor, 43, died of colon cancer, which he had not made public.

Maradona made an appearance again in third place in a photo with fellow Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

Others in the top 10 include basketball stars LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant.