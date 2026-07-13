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'One of the greats': reactions to the death of New Zealand actor Sam Neill

July 13 - New Zealand actor Sam Neill died suddenly on Monday aged 78 after recovering from cancer, his family said in a statement on Monday.

Here is reaction to the news:

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

"Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports."

FORMER NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER HELEN CLARK IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

"RIP Sam Neill, legendary NZ actor who brought great pride to our country through many starring roles on screen & wide international recognition."

AUSTRALIAN ACTOR MAGDA SZUBANSKI IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

"I'm just absolutely devastated. Darling Sam. I really don’t have any words right now. I'm in complete shock. Last time we spoke he was going so well. My heart goes out to his family and all who love him - and there are so many of us. Vale my darling friend." REUTERS