Razzies add 'Worst Performance by Bruce Willis' category

LOS ANGELES • No fewer than eight new Bruce Willis movies were nominated on Monday for the Razzies - the irreverent parody of the Oscars that "honours" the worst in film.

Organisers felt obliged to create a new category labelled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" to accommodate all of the former Die Hard (1988) star's questionable output last year.

In the mainly ultra-low-budget action flicks released on streaming platforms, Willis took roles including a washed-up sheriff, an ex-cop, a retired military general and a former Central Intelligence Agency spy.

None scored higher than 20 per cent positive reviews on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Three - American Siege, Apex and Out Of Death - scored zero per cent from critics.

Willis, former star of acclaimed hits such as Pulp Fiction (1994) and The Sixth Sense (1999), appears prominently in the marketing for his recent movies, but often appears on-screen only very briefly.

The film with the most Razzie nominations on Monday was Netflix's screen version of Broadway mega-flop Diana: The Musical, panned by British newspaper The Guardian as "the year's most hysterically awful hate-watch".

It earned nine nods, including for Worst Picture. The Broadway show lasted just 33 performances.

Jared Leto's campy Italian accent and flamboyant performance beneath heavy prosthetics in House Of Gucci also drew unwanted recognition. His role as a dim-witted fashion heir has proven divisive, drawing both genuine nominations from his Hollywood peers and widespread Internet mockery.

The Razzies took the latter view, including among its "worst screen couple" category: "Jared Leto and either his 17-pound (7.7kg) latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent."

Other prominent Razzie nominees included basketball star LeBron James for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of film graduates from the University of California, Los Angeles, and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.

"Winners" of this year's Razzies will be unveiled the day before the Oscars, on March 26. Whether any Hollywood stars will show up to collect their awards remains to be seen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE