Rapper Nicki Minaj shares her baby's photos, says motherhood is the most fulfilling job

LOS ANGELES - In a loving tribute, rapper Nicki Minaj showed off adorable baby photos of her three-month old son for the first time.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (Dec 2), the 38-year-old put up a series of her bundle of joy decked out in outfits from designers such as Fendi, Versace and Burberry. This is her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019.

Previously, all she had revealed of her baby was a photo of his tiny foot.

Up till now, his name is still unknown. She had wanted to name him Ninja, but added: "I changed it at the last minute."

Instead, she calls him by his nickname of Papa Bear.

In her post, she wrote: "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama". She also called him "Best of 2020".

In a Q&A with fans last week, she shared that she was in labor "all night" and had a vaginal birth with an epidural on Sept 30 last year.

"I pushed for 2½ hours. Only because, first, the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain, I pushed him on out," she said.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, she added: "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on.

"Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."