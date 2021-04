Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack

NEW YORK • Gritty American rapper DMX was hospitalised and on life support last Saturday after a heart attack, his lawyer Murray Richman told Agence France-Presse.

"He was hospitalised at 11 o'clock (on Saturday night) at the hospital in White Plains", the New York suburb where he lives, after suffering "a heart attack", said Mr Richman, who has represented the rapper for 25 years. "As far as I know, he is still on life support", he added, saying he was "very worried".

He said he could not confirm a report by entertainment website TMZ that the 50-year-old, known for his previous battles with drug addiction, had overdosed.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including X Gon' Give It To Ya and Party Up.

He has released eight albums, his most recent in 2015, and is among hip-hop's darkest stars, laying his inner demons out for the masses in hard-driving anthems that gained him commercial and critical acclaim.

He released his debut major label single Get At Me Dog in 1998 with Def Jam Recordings, which came off his first studio album It's Dark And Hell Is Hot.

The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's top album chart and boasted another hit single, Ruff Ryders' Anthem, ushering in commercial success that would last for years.

The artiste endured a grim childhood, growing up in housing projects with his mother and five sisters where he suffered abuse, and had continued run-ins with the penal system throughout his life, even after he achieved celebrity.

In November 2017, he pleaded guilty to evading US$1.7 million in tax payments between 2002 and 2005 and spent a year in prison.

DMX has suffered from drug addiction, which he has said began as early as age 14.

"I didn't really have anybody to talk to," he said late last year in an emotional interview on rapper Talib Kweli's weekly podcast.

"In the hood, nobody wants to hear that... Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness, when actually it's one of the bravest things you can do," he said.

"One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up and just let it out."

