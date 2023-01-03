Rapper Bad Bunny unapologetic over viral clip of him tossing fan’s phone into the water

LOS ANGELES – Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny has addressed a recent fan interaction which went viral on Twitter, calling it “a lack of respect”.

In one video, which had more than 5.1 million views within a day of being uploaded on Monday, the 28-year-old star – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – is seen with a group of people while a fan films herself walking along with them. They were reportedly in the Dominican Republic.

She then proceeds to invade his personal space by going up to him and pushing her phone towards his face.

In response, Bad Bunny grabs the device and tosses it a few metres away into the water, to the fan’s dismay, and walks away without breaking his stride.

In a subsequent tweet which seemingly addressed the incident, Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish: “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something or just to meet me will always receive my attention and respect.