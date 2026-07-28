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Rap star Ye to perform in Jakarta in October, his tour’s only South-east Asia stop

The Ye Live Concert Tour is the rapper’s first standalone tour in 10 years to promote his latest album Bully.

American hip-hop star Ye, better known as Kanye West, is set to perform his first concert in Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium in Jakarta on Oct 24. It is the only South-east Asia stop on his 2026 Ye Live Concert Tour .

Concert organise r Raw Vision Collective is expecting the show to draw up to 77,000 fans from across the region and Australia.

It will feature Ye’s trademark Globe Stage, an immersive 360-degree production that places the audience at the cent re of the performance.

Prices start from IDR 1,875,000 (S$134) and tickets go on sale Jul y 29 via yejakarta.com. The website also offers ticket and hotel packages.

The Ye Live Concert Tour is his first standalone tour in 10 years to promote his latest album Bully, which dropped in March and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The tour began on April 1 in the United States at California’s SoFi Stadium, and has global dates in countries like Turkey, Netherlands and Georgia, with future dates planned for Madrid, Almaty and Chicago before he arrives in Jakarta.

However, the European leg has faced pushback because of his history of antisemitic rhetoric. Government officials and stadium operators successfully halted planned performances in France, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic, while a secret gig in Basel, Switzerland, was denied by the local football club.

British authorities also banned Ye from entering the UK entirely in April, which resulted in the cancellation of the London Wireless Festival where he was booked to headline.

While recogni s ed globally as a pioneer who has heavily influenced hip-hop, fashion and pop culture for over 20 years, Ye is equally famous for his polarising public image. The 49-year-old rapper’s career has been frequently overshadowed by unpredictable stunts, erratic social media posts and divisive political commentary.

In 2022, he made a series of antisemitic statements and publicly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, which resulted in the loss of his billionaire status and major corporate sponsorships.

He issued a formal apology to the Jewish community via a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal in January 2026.

In 2013, he formed a massive, highly successful apparel and footwear partnership with adidas, which eventually terminated the deal in 2022 following his antisemitic remarks.

He was married to American reality television star Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. They share four children: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. He wed his current wife, Australian architect Bianca Censori, in 2023.

Ye previously performed in Singapore twice, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2008 and music festival SingFest at Fort Canning Park in 2010.