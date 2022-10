SINGAPORE – Rain threatened to dampen the mood at the One Love Asia Festival Singapore 2022 last Saturday on its first night. The event was a two-day music and lifestyle mega-festival at Bayfront Event Space, set against the Marina Bay skyline.

At 7.15pm, in the middle of Taiwanese rapper-singer OSN’s set, the skies opened and raindrops fell on some 10,000 audience members at the standing event.