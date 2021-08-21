R. Kelly accuser says singer sexually abused her at age 16

NEW YORK • A woman said during R. Kelly's trial on Thursday that the disgraced R&B star choked her until she passed out during a six-month sexual relationship they had when she was a teenager.

Ms Jerhonda Pace, now 28, wept as she read aloud from a journal entry describing how Kelly slapped her, saying: "If I lied to him again, it's not going to be an open hand next time."

"He choked me during an argument" before she had sex with him, wrote Ms Pace, then 16, who said that after having sex with Kelly for the last time, she "became fed up, and I went home and confessed".

Ms Pace also said that Kelly, now 54, had requested she dress as a Girl Scout and do her hair in pigtails during sex, which he filmed.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Deveraux Cannick aimed to present Ms Pace as a "groupie" who was "stalking" Kelly after the end of their relationship, which she denied.

She also told Mr Cannick that if she was on Kelly's "bad side", she sometimes waited up to three days for permission to use the restroom.

Ms Pace is among the women who have accused Kelly of spreading herpes to them without disclosing that he had contracted the virus.

Dr Kris McGrath, Kelly's doctor for 25 years, testified on Thursday that he had prescribed the musician medication to treat symptoms of genital herpes as early as 2007.

Dr McGrath - who also socialised with Kelly - said he prescribed the singer herpes medication "so often that I memorised the phone number" of the pharmacy.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is charged with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and forced labour between 1994 and 2018.

He denies the charges, but faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted on all counts.

The trial, expected to last a month, finally got under way in a Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

