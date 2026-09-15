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Quirky horror Widow’s Bay breaks Emmy records with historic 14 wins including best actor for Matthew Rhys

Matthew Rhys poses with his Emmy wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow's Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast In Me.

LOS ANGELES – Quirky horror series Widow’s Bay cleaned up at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept 14, setting a new record for the most awards won by a comedy in a single year, as gritty hospital show The Pitt won again for best drama.

Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay (2026), which stars Matthew Rhys as the leader of an isolated New England island that appears to be haunted, emerged as one of the most talked-about debut series of 2026, and now has the trophies to back up the buzz.

With 14 total awards, Widow’s Bay bested the previous record for a comedy set in 2025 by Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire The Studio (2025 to 2026), also from Apple.

Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root all claimed acting prizes for their roles in the hit show.

Rhys – a winner for best drama actor for The Americans in 2018 – earned his first comedy Emmy and also triumphed as lead actor in a limited series for his sinister turn in The Beast In Me (2025). He earned the best comedy series prize in his role as producer.

Apple TV's quirky horror series Widow's Bay dominated the 78th annual Emmy Awards ceremony with 14 wins. PHOTO: EPA

The strong night for Widow’s Bay meant disappointment for Hacks (2021 to 2026), the already decorated tale of a stand-up comedian trying to revive her career and the dysfunctional millennial assistant who helps her.

But its star Jean Smart repeated as best comedy actress – her fifth award for the series in as many seasons.

“What a ride this has been,” Smart said.

The win was her eighth acting Emmy, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most ever by a performer.

Jean Smart makes Emmy history with fifth straight wins for Hacks. PHOTO: REUTERS

Minutes later, Allison Janney equalled the record with her win for best drama supporting actress for The Diplomat.

Host Mariska Hargitay, the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 to 2026) star, opened the gala with song and dance, belting out a I Love TV Screens parody of Joan Jett’s classic I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll (1981).

And she recruited her superstar friends to do pre-taped segments, including New York Knicks basketball champion Jalen Brunson and none other than Taylor Swift.

The pop titan’s taped sketch drew laughs for its insider industry jokes.

The Pitt repeats as best drama

The Pitt (2025 to present) won its second consecutive Emmy for best drama.

The smash series follows stressed workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

The cast and crew of The Pitt, winner of the Outstanding Drama Series Award, at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. PHOTO: REUTERS

Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the hit had led all shows with 25 nominations, and clocked six statuettes by night’s close.

Star Noah Wyle, who has racked up many awards for his leading role, won his second straight acting prize, and took home another statuette for best series as one of its producers.

“I grew up in LA. I’m a Hollywood kid. I was raised on a television, and movie theaters were my place of worship. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me,” Wyle told the audience.

Pluribus (2025 to present) star Rhea Seehorn nabbed the statuette for best actress in a drama.

Rhea Seehorn poses with her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. PHOTO: REUTERS

HBO Max’s miniseries DTF St Louis (2026) – the tale of a middle-aged love triangle gone wrong – won the night’s top limited series prize, bringing its total to seven.

And Sally Field notched the award for best actress in a limited series or television movie, for her turn in Remarkably Bright Creatures (2026).

The beloved performer gave a fiery speech that offered thinly veiled criticism of efforts to merge Paramount and Warner Bros.

“Our diversity, our unique storytelling matters. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged,” Field said.

Dolly tribute

The 78th Emmy Awards gala featured a tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, who was also an Emmy winner.

“She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny,” said Field, her co-star in the film Steel Magnolias (1989), who then introduced country singer Reba McEntire to sing Parton’s 1983 beloved country song Appalachian Memories.

Country singer Reba McEntire sings a tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. PHOTO: AFP

Noah Kahan sang Bridge Over Troubled Water (1970) during the broadcast’s In Memoriam segment, which included a heartfelt remembrance of Catherine O’Hara, including an onstage appearance by Macaulay Culkin, her co-star in the Home Alone movies (1990 and 1992), and her Schitt’s Creek (2015 to 2020) cast mates Annie Murphy and Dan Levy.

Jamie Lee Curtis delivered a tearful homage to Rob Reiner, calling the late film-maker and actor, who won a posthumous Emmy for a guest spot on The Bear (2025), “generous and kind and funny as hell”.

The gala was heavy on TV nostalgia, with Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997 to 2003) stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz and Charlie’s Angels (1976 to 1981) legends Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith among the presenters. AFP

Key winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

Outstanding Drama Series: The Pitt

Outstanding Comedy Series: Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St Louis

Lead Actor, Drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress, Drama: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Lead Actor, Comedy: Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Supporting Actor, Drama: Tom Pelphrey, Task

Supporting Actress, Drama: Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Supporting Actress, Comedy: Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: David Harbour, DTF St Louis

Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini, DTF St Louis