Quan Yifeng says thanks after her daughter Eleanor Lee is among 100 most beautiful Asian women

SINGAPORE - Local television host Quan Yifeng has expressed her thanks on social media after her daughter, home-grown actress Eleanor Lee, was named as one of the most beautiful celebrities in Asia.

Lee, 21, is ranked 91st on The 100 Most Beautiful Asia Faces of 2020 list released on Monday (Nov 2). She beat the likes of Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu (92nd), Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (93rd) and Japanese actress Nozomi Sasaki (94th).

TCCAsia, which released the list, described Lee as "so talented and also so real on camera. She's one great up-and-coming actress."

TCCAsia's parent company is TC Candler, which has rated the world's top male and female lookers since 1990.

On Wednesday, Quan, 46, wrote on social media: "Thank you for your love and support for Eleanor, and thank you to many fans from home and abroad for giving her the best gift for her 21st birthday.

"She will work harder and live up to expectations. Thank you."

Quan accompanied the post with a photo of a report from Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

Lee, who turns 21 in October, is her daughter with her ex-husband, actor Peter Yu.

K-pop singers dominate the top 10 list, with Blackpink's Lisa, 23, at the top; Mamamoo's Moonbyul, 27, at No. 2; Blackpink's Jennie, 24, in fifth place; Blackpink's Rose, 23, at No. 8; Blackpink's Jisoo, 25, in ninth place and Red Velvet's Irene, 29, in 10th position.

Chinese actress Angelababy, 31, is in third position while Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat, 28, is at No. 4.

Chinese actress Zhao Liying, 33, and Japanese singer Sakura Miyawaki, 22, round up the top 10 in sixth and seventh positions respectively.