Quan Yifeng denies she and daughter fell out with BFF Addy Lee

Mediacorp host Quan Yifeng has denied talk that she and her actress daughter Eleanor Lee have fallen out with Quan's long-time celebrity hairstylist best friend Addy Lee.

In photos uploaded to Eleanor Lee's Instagram account of her 21st birthday party on Monday, she was seen celebrating the occasion with her mother and local celebrities from host Dasmond Koh's entertainment agency Noontalk. Koh, who was also present in the photos, organised the party for Lee.

But her godfather Addy Lee was nowhere to be seen and was not mentioned in a long caption that accompanied the photos. He also did not wish Eleanor Lee a happy birthday on any social media accounts.

According to local Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News, Quan and her daughter have stopped following Addy Lee on Instagram. This has raised eyebrows as the mother-daughter pair are famously tight-knit with Addy Lee.

Eleanor Lee, who is Quan's daughter with her ex-husband, actor Peter Yu, even took her godfather's surname at her 14th-birthday party.

Addy Lee declined to comment when asked by the media, but Quan told Lianhe Wanbao that friends are for life and her relationship with Lee is still well maintained.

She said they have been in contact less as both sides are busy, but there was no spat between them. She added that she had stopped following Addy Lee on Instagram for some time and that the number of people Lee follows on his account fluctuates in numbers.

Wanbao reported that rumours of a quarrel between Quan and Addy Lee might have arisen as her daughter had posted online a photo she had taken with Lee's competitor, celebrity hairstylist David Gan, about two months ago.

Quan said her daughter had collaborated with Gan for work and Quan did not think Addy Lee would mind.

