Pursuit Of Jade star Zhang Linghe’s agency responds after he is seen limping in videos

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Chinese actor Zhang Linghe has seen his popularity rocket after starring in Pursuit Of Jade.

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe’s agency has set the record straight on the star’s health after various videos of him limping were circulated on social media.

Zhang, 28, has seen his popularity rocket after starring in Chinese historical romance drama Pursuit Of Jade (2026) with Chinese actress Tian Xiwei. He is currently filming a new period drama The Road To Glory, which involves action scenes and wire work.

One video circulating shows Zhang getting out of a car after he arrived on set on April 26, and he is seen walking with a limp.

A second clip shows him walking with a limp on set, while another shows Zhang, in costume, unable to get up from the ground while his co-star, Chinese actress Jelly Lin, tried to help him up. He managed to get up after a crew member rushed forward to assist him.

The videos led to concerns among his fans that his leg was seriously injured.

Zhang’s agency took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on April 28.

“On the afternoon of April 25, the artiste experienced mild hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) while filming a fight scene due to intense physical exertion and insufficient sugar intake at the time,” it wrote.

“The production crew and his team immediately took measures on-site to replenish his energy and closely monitored his condition. The artiste showed no obvious signs of discomfort and was determined to complete that day’s filming as planned, after he was asked if the shooting schedule should be adjusted.”

The agency said Zhang experienced significant pain in his leg on April 26.

“The production team assisted our management team in arranging for a specialist to examine him at the filming location,” it wrote. “The diagnosis was a muscle strain.”

The agency said the team accompanied Zhang to the hospital the following day for a thorough examination, and the results showed no other serious issues.

“Currently, the artiste is continuing to follow medical advice for treatment and recovery,” it said. “The doctor recommended minimising strain on the left leg to facilitate faster recovery, so the artiste has been relying primarily on his right leg in recent days.”

The agency said: “Considering that physical health is a matter of personal privacy, we did not wish to share excessive details and therefore initially provided only an update on the result.”

It added: “Moving forward, we will better manage his work schedule, prioritise his physical well-being and further enhance his daily health support. We urge everyone to approach online rumours with a rational mindset, rely on official information and refrain from believing or spreading false claims.”

Zhang also took to Weibo to reassure his fans.

In a voice message sent to his fan community, he said: “Actually, everyone really doesn’t need to worry so much. I just twisted (my muscle) like when I play basketball. It might be a bit uncomfortable for the first two days, but I’ll recover gradually.”