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Pursuit Of Jade concert to be held, lead actors Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei missing from lineup

(From left) Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei are missing from the line-up of the Pursuit Of Jade concert scheduled to be held in Shenzhen on Aug 15.

Will you attend a concert of a hit drama if the line-up does not include the two leading actors?

That is the dilemma faced by some fans of Chinese historical romance drama Pursuit Of Jade, which starred Chinese actor Zhang Linghe and actress Tian Xiwei.

Chinese entertainment Maoyan announced on social media on July 15 that the Pursuit Of Jade: A Heartbeat’s Turn concert will be held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Centre on Aug 15.

The line-up includes Ren Hao, Kong Xue’er, Deng Kai, Li Qing, Yu Zhongli, Lin Muran and Xiang Xia - seven supporting actors from the TV series. The organiser also hinted at a surprise guest appearance with a silhouette among the line-up. The prices of the concert tickets range from 480 yuan (S$91) to 1,680 yuan.

Zhang and Tian, both 28, were missing conspicuously from the line-up, with their absence sparking diverse reactions among fans online.

The line-up for the Pursuit Of Jade concert includes (top, from left) Ren Hao and Kong Xue’er, (middle, from left) Deng Kai, Li Qing and Yu Zhongli, as well as (bottom, from left) Lin Muran and Xiang Xia. PHOTO: MAOYAN/WEIBO

Some believed that Pursuit Of Jade became a huge hit due to its compelling plot and charismatic characters, and that even the supporting actors’ performances are worth looking forward to at the upcoming concert.

Other netizens, however, expressed scepticism, feeling that the concert’s appeal will be diminished significantly without the participation of Zhang and Tian.

Some have even gone so far as to call the concert “a gathering of second-tier celebrities”.

Pursuit Of Jade dominated viewing charts and found hardcore fans globally after its March 6 premiere on streaming platforms like iQiyi, WeTV and Netflix.

In the 40-episode series, Zhang plays fallen noble Xie Zheng, who goes by the alias Yan Zheng, while Tian plays feisty butcher Fan Changyu. What started as a marriage of convenience between the two characters led to a subsequent love story and a battle for their future.

A Heartbeat’s Turn, the title of the Aug 15 concert, is one of the songs which was featured throughout Pursuit Of Jade. The ballad is performed by Chinese singers Zhang Zining and Rex Li.

The show’s theme song, Careful With Fate, is performed by Singaporean singer JJ Lin.