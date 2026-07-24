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‘Proud of the woman you have become’: Actor Chew Chor Meng’s daughter graduates from NUS

Actor Chew Chor Meng (third from left), in a family photo to celebrate his daughter, Chloe (second from left), graduating from NUS with a degree in Communications.

SINGAPORE - Local veteran actor Chew Chor Meng’s elder daughter, 24-year-old Chloe, has graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with a degree in c ommunications from the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

His wife Deon Tan announced the news in a celebratory Instagram post dated Jul y 22.

“From the day you were born, you have been such a joy to us,” she wrote in the caption. “You have always been an easy child, a disciplined student, and someone who carries yourself with maturity, wisdom, and grace. You have never given us reason to worry because you have always been trustworthy and responsible.”

Tan, 51, added: “Happy graduation, my dear daughter. We are so proud of the woman you have become. May God continue to bless and guide you always.”

Chew, 57, is seen in one of the family photos in the post, next to Chloe in her graduation garb. The couple’s younger daughter Cheyenne, 22, also appears in the photo, as do Tan and Chew’s mother. He does not appear in the photos taken at NUS’ graduation ceremony.

Formerly one of Singapore’s most popular television actors, Chew was diagnosed with Kennedy’s disease, a rare and incurable neuromuscular condition, in 2008. The illness leads to muscle atrophy that hinders his ability to move, speak and swallow.

In recent years, he has been in the spotlight again as a food & beverage (F&B) entrepreneur. He and local host-DJ Dennis Chew are co-owners of Thai steamboat barbecue chain 888 Mookata. Both of them, together with local food content creator Maureen Ow, better known as Miss Tam Chiak, are also co-owners of Tam Chiak Kopitiam, a coffee shop in Hougang.

Chew Chor Meng took on an acting role in Channel 8 drama Where The Heart Belongs (2025). In May, he released an AI-generated song, After The Curtain Falls, that reflects on his 36 years in the show business.