Prolific South Korean actress defied genre in her choice of roles

Veteran South Korean actress Kim Min-kyung died on Monday, said her management agency DaHong Entertainment. She was 61.

The agency released the statement on Tuesday, which did not reveal the cause of death.

Her funeral was held yesterday.

The star, who made her debut in 1979 in a theatrical group, had a career which spanned 40 years and included stage, television and film roles.

Winner of the newcomer award at the Korea Theatre Festival in 1981, she went on to play long-suffering mother figures.

The prolific actress has appeared in movies such as the horror flick Someone Behind You (2007), crime thriller Where The Truth Lies (2009) and romantic drama Microhabitat (2017).

Her dramas include romances such as The Moon Embracing The Sun (2012) and Flowers Of The Prison (2016).

She appeared this year in the supporting cast of K-dramas Mouse, about police officers in pursuit of a psychopath, and A Good Supper, about an aspiring chef, as well as the crime movie Pipeline.

Another upcoming movie in which she had a role, crime thriller Spiritwalker, won an award for excellence in action at the recent New York Asian Film Festival. It will be released later this year.