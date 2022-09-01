Production power

The highly anticipated The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, which looks back to the Second Age, is the most expensive series ever made with a rumoured cost of over $1.4 billion

With a rumoured cost of more than US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) for a five-season production commitment, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is certainly ruling them all, having earned the title of the most expensive series ever made.

Just as the film trilogies of The Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) and The Hobbit (2012 to 2014) "set a high bar" for the upcoming highly anticipated fantasy series, also adapted from the books of J.R.R. Tolkien, in the way they "treated Tolkien's themes really seriously and held them sacrosanct", showrunner and executive producer Patrick McKay hopes the new creation will do the same.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2022, with the headline Production power.

