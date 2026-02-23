Producer behind Japanese girl group XG arrested for cocaine possession

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police discovered four bags of cocaine and a bag of dried cannabis.

TOKYO - The producer behind popular Japanese girl group XG was arrested along with three others in Aichi Prefecture on Feb 23 on suspicion of possessing cocaine, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

Junho Sakai, who works under the name of Simon, was arrested along with a 39-year-old US music producer and two other men on suspicion of violating the Narcotic Control Law by possessing a bag of cocaine at a hotel room, according to the MPD.

Sakai, a 39-year-old resident of Meguro Ward, Tokyo, and the three others were staying at the hotel when the MPD searched their room late on Feb 22 .

The police discovered four bags of cocaine and a bag of dried cannabis.

According to the website of entertainment agency XGALX, Sakai started his career as a producer in 2013 under the name Jakops.

XG, which consists of seven members, made its debut in 2022 and became the first group of Japanese performers to make it into Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK