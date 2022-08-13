Prey pitched as 'R-rated Disney princess film': director

In the 1987 to 2018 Predator films, a succession of heroes - played by actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Glover - battled a race of technologically advanced aliens that hunted humans for sport.

The movies gained a cult following. They were an unusual blend of suspenseful science fiction, blood-soaked action and monster horror that went on to inspire comic books and video games. There was even a crossover with another big sci-fi franchise in the two Alien Vs Predator films (2004 to 2007).