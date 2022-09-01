Prequel ticks many of Game Of Thrones' boxes

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

HBO Go

4 stars

LOS ANGELES, United States - For fans of the fantasy hit series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), the first and second episodes of this prequel series tick many of the same boxes: scenes lifted straight from a mediaeval oil painting, savage political intrigue and a blonde aristocrat riding a fire-breathing dragon.

It remains to be seen if House Of The Dragon - which has already been renewed for a second season - will be as compelling as the original, but here are three reasons to tune in:

1 Unhappy families

Like Game Of Thrones, this centres on aristocratic families whose unresolved issues become political tinder.

Set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, it tells the history of House Targaryen, who came to power by turning its pet dragons into weapons of mass destruction.

Like all dynasties, this one is preoccupied with succession and King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is nervous because he does not have an obvious heir.

His only child, the rebellious 15-year-old Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), is deemed unsuitable because she is female, even though she is whip-smart and can commandeer a dragon.

Another candidate is her Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), a formidable player in his own right. But his impulsiveness and ambition make everybody nervous.

2 A kingdom on edge

The amiable but weak King Viserys is pinning all his hopes on his pregnant queen finally giving him a son, even after many stillbirths.

But the uncertainty over the succession adds to the kingdom's instability, with growing lawlessness within its city walls and a foreign power chipping away at its sea border. And the jockeying for influence among the king's council of advisers makes things even more deliciously labyrinthine.

3 Shock and awe

Game Of Thrones had many jaw-on-the-floor moments - an incestuous royal affair was revealed and a child defenestrated in the pilot episode alone.

House Of The Dragon's early chapters are not quite as memorable, but there are several abrupt excursions into violence that make the viewer sit up a lot straighter and drive home just how ruthless this world is.

And seeds are planted for more blood and intrigue to come.