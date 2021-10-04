Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends abortion rights rally with Amy Schumer

WASHINGTON - American actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer showed their support for abortion rights at the Rally For Abortion Justice in Washington, DC, on Saturday (Oct 2).

Sporting a baby bump, Lawrence, 31, held up a sign that read "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies", while Schumer, 40, had a sign which said "Abortion is essential".

Schumer shared a photo of them both on Instagram with the caption: "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here."

Schumer, who has a two-year-old son, was referring to her uterus and appendix removal last month after dealing with years of pain from extensive endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

More than 650 marches took place across the United States on Saturday as the US Supreme Court prepares to consider another restrictive ban on abortion rights.