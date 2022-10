SINGAPORE – After her boyfriend, local actor Aloysius Pang, died due to a military training accident in 2019, Jayley Woo believed she would end up alone and never “love or be loved”.

In a telephone call with The Straits Times on Tuesday, the 30-year-old local actress admits that she was depressed for a long time after his death at the age of 28. They had been dating for several years at the time.