Pow, Pornsak, Kang's car broken into, valuables stolen in US

What was meant to be a welldeserved break took a nasty turn for local celebrities Shane Pow, Pornsak and Kang Chengxi. Their car got broken into during a road trip in the United States and their valuables stolen.

Instagram stories posted by the three men show a ransacked car, its windows smashed and glass bits strewn all over. They were at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Pow, 31, wrote that he lost his "phone, passport, wallet and all (his) valuables", while Kang, 37, said they had enjoyed "a perfect trip until the last hours". He added that they lost their laptops, phones, iPads, cash, cards and had the "memories (stored) in devices stolen" from them too.

Pornsak, 39, wrote: "Everything's gone. I hope the money in my bag can help the robber better his life."

The trio boarded their flight back to Singapore on Wednesday and have since landed back home.

Pow updated his Instagram story after arriving in Singapore, thanking friends for their concern.

He tagged Fisherman's Wharf and wrote: "Beautiful place, terrible experience. To you that stole everything I had, God bless your soul. I hope you'll put the money and all my stuff to good use."

The trio sell goods on live-stream platform Mdada, which is co-founded by Pornsak.

He had posted about flying to New York with Kang and Pow on Feb 3. He also recently shared a video of them cruising down a road in an open-top car.

Pornsak told The Straits Times through celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, another of Mdada's co-founders, that he is safe and thanked everyone for their concern.