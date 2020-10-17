Post Malone wins big at Billboard Music Awards

LOS ANGELES • American rapper Post Malone was the biggest winner with nine awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The long-delayed ceremony was held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with no audience, the latest show to go semi-virtual due to Covid-19 protocols. The event, hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson, was initially scheduled to take place in April in Las Vegas.

Post Malone led with 16 nominations this year, followed by Lil Nas X with 13.

The 25-year-old top nominee took home nine trophies, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.

Another big winner was singer Khalid, who clinched five awards, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album for Free Spirit and Top R&B Song for Talk.

Lil Nas X won four awards, for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song and Top Rap Song for his hit single Old Town Road.

The Top Female Artist went to teenage singer Billie Eilish, who also won Top New Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

K-pop boy band BTS won the Top Social Artist award, while the Top Duo/Group went to the Jonas Brothers, who also won Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for Sucker.

There was a heartfelt performance by singer John Legend. He dedicated the song Never Break to his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, who suffered a miscarriage recently.

Ranked as one of the most important music shows of the year in the United States, the Billboard Music Awards are given out annually by Billboard, a publication and music popularity chart covering the music business.

The winners are selected based on their performance on the Billboard Charts.

XINHUA