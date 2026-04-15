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LOS ANGELES – Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is not the mummy movie audiences are used to, but something more intimate and disturbing.

Produced by Malaysia-born Australian film-maker James Wan, it is a stark departure from the action-adventure approach of both The Mummy trilogy starring Brendan Fraser (1999 to 2008) – which grossed more than US$1.26 billion (S$1.6 billion) worldwide – and the failed Tom Cruise-led reboot in 2017.

Like the mummy horror flicks of the 1930s to 1970s, these modern films saw an ancient Egyptian corpse coming back to life and an exotic, sand-swept adventure to stop it.

But Lee Cronin’s The Mummy reinvents the genre as a possession-driven and body horror tale involving the recent mummification of a young girl and the trauma it causes her family.

And early screening reactions to the movie, which opens in Singapore cinemas on April 16, describe it as deeply unsettling.

Directed and written by Irish film-maker Cronin and co-produced by American horrormeister Jason Blum, the story follows the reappearance of the young daughter (Natalie Grace) of a journalist (Jack Reynor) and his wife (Laia Costa) eight years after she mysteriously vanishes in the Egyptian desert.

Found sealed in a sarcophagus, her return should be cause for joy, but it quickly becomes clear she is not quite the same child.

The film arrives amid a broader revival of possession-led horror on the big screen.

Wan and Blum are also producing Other Mommy, starring American actress Jessica Chastain, due in October, as well as American director Mike Flanagan’s forthcoming reboot of horror classic The Exorcist (1973), slated for March 2027.

At a promotional event for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy held in Los Angeles earlier in April, Wan says he and his team were keenly aware of the legacy of the previous mummy films.

“Very early on, we knew we’d have all these other movies we have to compete against – namely, Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy,” he says.

The 49-year-old is one of Hollywood’s most bankable film-makers, having created or co-created three long-running horror franchises: Saw (2004 to present), Insidious (2011 to present) and The Conjuring (2013 to present).

“So, we knew we needed to attack this from a different perspective,” says Wan, who also helmed the Aquaman superhero movies (2018 and 2023) and Furious 7 (2015), the seventh film in the Fast & Furious action franchise (2001 to 2023).

In 2024, Wan’s production company Atomic Monster merged with Blum’s outfit Blumhouse, the latter behind horror hits such as the modern Halloween trilogy (2018 to 2022).

“And between Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, we felt the horror version (of The Mummy) is what we need to be leaning into,” says Wan .

“When we met Lee Cronin very early on, he shared the same vision as we had of making a Mummy movie that was very different to all the previous ones,” he adds.

(From left) Producer James Wan, director Lee Cronin and producer Jason Blum at a special screening of Lee Cronin's The Mummy in Los Angeles on April 9. PHOTO: AFP

Cronin, 44, is known for creating intense, character-driven horror, including the 2023 smash Evil Dead Rise, the fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise (1981 to present).

And with this movie, “it was always going to go in a weird direction – and hopefully an entertaining, fun, scary, terrifying direction as well”, he says.

Having a young child at the heart of the story was key.

“This little girl goes missing when she’s nine, and when she returns, she’s on the cusp of adulthood, so she’s familiar to them in terms of the bond they had, but unfamiliar in terms of how she looks.

“And that grey area for the family early on is: Does she look like this because of what she’s been through or is there some other reason – which drives the mystery,” says Cronin.

Like previous mummy tales, the film will touch on ancient Egypt and the practice of mummification, which Wan says continues to fascinate.

“There’s something about the mystery of that, and the idea that something’s been buried for thousands of years, and we unearth them today.

“That’s part of the reason there have been so many mummy movies over the years,” he adds.

“And in this case, we’re waking up a very different type of mummy,” Cronin adds.

“What was exciting for us with this movie is it’s mummification for a different purpose. It’s not about pharaohs, rich people or gold – it’s about somebody from down the street who gets mummified.”