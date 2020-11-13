PopVultures Podcast: US election memes, Worst Chris (Pratt?) and Red Velvet's Irene

#PopVultures Ep 35: US election memes, Worst Chris (Pratt?) and Red Velvet's Irene

26:08 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

This week the #PopVultures have a potluck episode of East and West topics! Yeo Sam Jo discusses his favourite pop-culture related memes of the US presidential election and Jan Lee talks about the Worst Chris debate that saw the Internet dunking on Chris Pratt amid a politically fraught climate.

Then Jan tells Sam Jo all about the biggest K-pop news of the past two weeks - Red Velvet's Irene admitting to verbally attacking a staff member on set and the reverberating impact of the incident.

They also go off on a slight tangent talking about the very seasonally-appropriate 2003 rom-com Love Actually. Tune in to hear this East-meets-West mish-mash!

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

