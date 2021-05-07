PopVultures Podcast: Shane Pow & Channel 8’s succession crisis

#PopVultures Ep 46: Shane Pow & Channel 8’s Succession Crisis

25:54 min

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week, #PopVultures Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo give an update to the previous episode: Elvin Ng has responded to Dasmond Koh and Angel Lim, who claimed that he flared up at Lim on set.

Then, they move on to another local actor - Shane Pow - who recently had his contract with Mediacorp terminated after he was charged for drink driving. Pow will also be replaced midway through the upcoming series The Heartland Hero, with James Seah taking over the second male lead role. Jan and Sam Jo talk about his chances of mounting a comeback and how Mediacorp's Channel 8 seems to be in a succession crisis with its roster of young actors.

They also discuss other notable cases of actor replacements due to scandals, including Ji Soo in River Where The Moon Rises and Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World. Finally, they share their thoughts on whether replacing Pow mid-series will work out for the best.

Here's a quick peek at what they cover:

1. Elvin Ng's response to Dasmond Koh and Angel Lim (0:19)

2. Shane Pow's drink driving charge and James Seah (1:49)

3. Channel 8's succession crisis (8:23)

4. Actor replacements in Korea, Hong Kong and Hollywood (15:17)

5. Will replacing Shane Pow work? (20:32)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp