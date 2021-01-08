PopVultures Podcast: Meet your pop culture guides for 2021

The Straits Times' Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo examine the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries, with new episodes out twice a month. Here are the best episodes of the #PopVultures Podcast series up till 2020.

#PopVultures Ep 31: The Tea on Dee Kosh

#PopVultures Ep 37: The Crown and all that Diana Drama!

#PopVultures Ep 36: Harry Styles in a dress and what it means for men

Pop Vultures Ep 29: Stefanie Sun and the 2000 Mandopop scene

Pop Vultures Ep 4: Is it over for the career of scandal-hit Seungri and the legacy of Michael Jackson?

Pop Vultures Ep 7: Celebrities caught cheating! How do they recover from extramarital affairs?

#PopVultures Ep 15: K-pop's dark side - suicides, sex scandals and corruption

#PopVultures Ep 12: Bad sex on screen!

