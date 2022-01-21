#PopVultures Podcast: Idols and their dating life

Host Jan Lee welcomes podcast producer Penelope Lee to talk and air their feelings about idols dating on this episode of #PopVultures! PHOTO: HYUN AH/INSTAGRAM
Life Journalist
Updated
Published
29 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week, #PopVultures host Jan Lee welcomes podcast producer Penelope Lee to talk and air their feelings about idols dating.

SINGAPORE - Did you know that South Korean tabloid Dispatch usually releases a report on the first day of the new year that exposes a celebrity romance? Celebrity couples who confirmed they were dating after the Dispatch New Year report includes Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Exo's Kai and Blackpink's Jennie and Lee Seung-gi and Girls Generation's Yoona. 

Using that as a jumping off point, Penelope and Jan - who are both long-time fangirls of different groups like BTS, Arashi and One Direction - discuss the taboo around dating for idols, how idols are marketed, the consequences that can arise from a dating or marriage scandal and their own thoughts on the issues.

Here's what they discuss:

02:06 Introduction - are there dating bans for idols? And why aren't idols allowed to date? And how do the Hollywood and Asian entertainment industries differ on this front?

10:45 How pop idols are different from actors or singers

13:36 Consequences and case studies on idols who have been caught dating with examples from Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo, AKB48's Minami Minegishi and pop singers Hyuna and Dawn

30:57 Final thoughts

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP 

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top