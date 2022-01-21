PopVultures Podcast: Idols and their dating life

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
This week, #PopVultures host Jan Lee welcomes podcast producer Penelope Lee to talk and air their feelings about idols dating.
SINGAPORE - Did you know that South Korean tabloid Dispatch usually releases a report on the first day of the new year that exposes a celebrity romance? Celebrity couples who confirmed they were dating after the Dispatch New Year report includes Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Exo's Kai and Blackpink's Jennie and Lee Seung-gi and Girls Generation's Yoona.
Using that as a jumping off point, Penelope and Jan - who are both long-time fangirls of different groups like BTS, Arashi and One Direction - discuss the taboo around dating for idols, how idols are marketed, the consequences that can arise from a dating or marriage scandal and their own thoughts on the issues.
Here's what they discuss:
02:06 Introduction - are there dating bans for idols? And why aren't idols allowed to date? And how do the Hollywood and Asian entertainment industries differ on this front?
10:45 How pop idols are different from actors or singers
13:36 Consequences and case studies on idols who have been caught dating with examples from Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo, AKB48's Minami Minegishi and pop singers Hyuna and Dawn
30:57 Final thoughts
Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWad
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc
Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!