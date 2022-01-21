PopVultures Podcast: Idols and their dating life

SINGAPORE - Did you know that South Korean tabloid Dispatch usually releases a report on the first day of the new year that exposes a celebrity romance? Celebrity couples who confirmed they were dating after the Dispatch New Year report includes Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Exo's Kai and Blackpink's Jennie and Lee Seung-gi and Girls Generation's Yoona.

Using that as a jumping off point, Penelope and Jan - who are both long-time fangirls of different groups like BTS, Arashi and One Direction - discuss the taboo around dating for idols, how idols are marketed, the consequences that can arise from a dating or marriage scandal and their own thoughts on the issues.

Here's what they discuss:

02:06 Introduction - are there dating bans for idols? And why aren't idols allowed to date? And how do the Hollywood and Asian entertainment industries differ on this front?

10:45 How pop idols are different from actors or singers

13:36 Consequences and case studies on idols who have been caught dating with examples from Super Junior's Heechul and Twice's Momo, AKB48's Minami Minegishi and pop singers Hyuna and Dawn

30:57 Final thoughts

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim

