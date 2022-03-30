PopVultures Podcast: Exploring Kanye's personal issues ahead of the Grammys

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
Music's biggest night - the Grammys - are just around the corner as the ceremony prepares to take place on Monday morning (April 4) Singapore time. But there is one notable nominee, with five nominations going into the ceremony, who has been banned from performing and that is rapper Kanye West, now officially known as Ye.
The Grammys confirmed that they made the decision in light of the 44-year-old's "concerning online behavior". Kanye, who divorced reality show star Kim Kardashian in February 2021, has embarked on a disturbing campaign of harassment and violent threats in an attempt to win back his former wife ever since Kardashian began publicly dating comedian Pete Davidson.
#PopVultures host Jan Lee gives a run-down of what has happened - from the presidential campaign Kanye mounted before his split with Kim to a timeline and summary of what has happened since Kim began dating Pete. Then, she ventures into her own observations about the situation. Why has the media, fans and the public at large found it so difficult and uncomfortable to talk about Kanye and his harassment of Kim? How do the public branding of Kanye and Kim as individuals but also as a couple tie into this situation of abuse and intimidation?
Highlights (tap/click above):
2:35 An introduction to Kanye and Kim
5:01 Kanye's mental health issues and his attempt at running for President of the United States
9:27 A recount of what has happened since Kim began dating Pete Davidson
19:24 Why has it been so difficult to talk about Kanye and his harassment of Kim?
31:27 Final thoughts
Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Paxton Pang
---
