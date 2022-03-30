PopVultures Podcast: Exploring Kanye's personal issues ahead of the Grammys

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

Music's biggest night - the Grammys - are just around the corner as the ceremony prepares to take place on Monday morning (April 4) Singapore time. But there is one notable nominee, with five nominations going into the ceremony, who has been banned from performing and that is rapper Kanye West, now officially known as Ye.

The Grammys confirmed that they made the decision in light of the 44-year-old's "concerning online behavior". Kanye, who divorced reality show star Kim Kardashian in February 2021, has embarked on a disturbing campaign of harassment and violent threats in an attempt to win back his former wife ever since Kardashian began publicly dating comedian Pete Davidson.