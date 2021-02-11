PopVultures Podcast: Discussing snubs and shocks at Star Awards and Golden Globes

#PopVultures Ep 41: Discussing snubs and shocks at Star Awards and Golden Globes

27:07 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood industries.

This week, the #PopVultures cannot wait to talk about the awards season. After skipping a year due to Covid-19, local broadcaster Mediacorp's Star Awards is back and bigger than ever, with an expanded nominee slate to cover two years of drama series. Hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo discuss who was snubbed and who they hope will win.

Once again, Sam Jo professes his love for Zoe Tay, while Jan shamelessly thirsts for Pierre Png.

Next, they hop over to Hollywood with the Golden Globes. They celebrate the historic nomination of three women in the Best Director category, wonder how the much-trashed Emily In Paris received two nods, and chew over the controversial categorisation of Lee Isaac Chung's Minari (starring Steven Yeun) as a foreign language film.

Tune in for all the awards chatter and a delightful dose of pop culture!

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

