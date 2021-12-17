PopVultures Podcast: Chinese entertainment updates, divorces, marriages and BTS gets on Instagram

#PopVultures Ep 56: Chinese entertainment updates, divorces, marriages and BTS gets on Instagram

29:06 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

This week, #PopVultures host Jan Lee runs down some of the news and happenings over the past month. This includes Chinese producer Li Xuezheng questioning the legality and transparency of the organisation China Association of Performing Arts, which recently released a list of blacklisted celebrities. The list includes previously cancelled Word Of Honor (2021) star Zhang Zhehan.

She also runs down the flip-flop divorce of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and her businessman Chinese husband Wang Xiaofei, the marriages of local Mediacorp star Desmond Tan and Taiwanese movie Man In Love (2021) co-stars Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu.

Finally, she talks about the drama surrounding BTS members starting their personal Instagram accounts.

Here is what she covers:

00:48 Chinese entertainment/Zhang Zhehan update

10:00 Barbie Hsu's divorce

16:15 Marriage announcements from Desmond Tan as well as Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu

23:26 BTS gets on the gram

Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim

