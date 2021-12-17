PopVultures Podcast: Chinese entertainment updates, divorces, marriages and BTS gets on Instagram

#PopVultures Ep 56: Chinese entertainment updates, divorces, marriages and BTS gets on Instagram
29:06 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
This week, #PopVultures host Jan Lee runs down some of the news and happenings over the past month. This includes Chinese producer Li Xuezheng questioning the legality and transparency of the organisation China Association of Performing Arts, which recently released a list of blacklisted celebrities. The list includes previously cancelled Word Of Honor (2021) star Zhang Zhehan.
She also runs down the flip-flop divorce of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and her businessman Chinese husband Wang Xiaofei, the marriages of local Mediacorp star Desmond Tan and Taiwanese movie Man In Love (2021) co-stars Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu.
Finally, she talks about the drama surrounding BTS members starting their personal Instagram accounts.
Here is what she covers:
00:48 Chinese entertainment/Zhang Zhehan update
10:00 Barbie Hsu's divorce
16:15 Marriage announcements from Desmond Tan as well as Tiffany Ann Hsu and Roy Chiu
23:26 BTS gets on the gram
Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWad
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc
Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!