#PopVultures Podcast: Can I Tell You Something Crazy? How an Andy Lau obsession drove a father to suicide

Hong Kong actor Andy Lau with infamous Chinese fan Yang Lijuan on March 25, 2007. PHOTO: APPLE DAILY
Jan Lee
Updated
34 min ago
Published
45 min ago

Synopsis: Can I Tell You Something Crazy is a new scripted series under the #PopVultures banner, which examines with fresh eyes, events that shook Asian media and entertainment.

In March 2007, Hong Kong movie star Andy Lau attended a joyous event organised by Andy World Club, his official fanclub. There, he played games, chatted with fans and took photos - including one with Yang Lijuan, a Chinese fan who had travelled from her hometown of Gansu province in China to meet her lifelong idol.

Everything seemed fine. But just a day later, Yang Lijuan’s father - a retired schoolteacher named Yang Qinji - threw himself into the sea and left behind a 3000-word suicide note addressed to Lau. In it he wrote: “Andy Lau, your heart is black, you have no conscience. You are worse than a dog.”

What had world-famous film star Lau done to incur such wrath from a humble schoolteacher in China?

In this episode of Can I Tell You Something Crazy, #PopVultures host Jan Lee revisits the most infamous “fan” in China - Yang Lijuan. Her father burnt through his savings, sold their family’s house and eventually took his own life, all to support his daughter’s lifelong, unhealthy fixation with Lau.

This is not just a story on one of the most extreme and tragic examples of what celebrity obsession can lead to, it is also a cautionary tale - about the incredible power media wields and the incredible damage it inflicts.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang and Eden Soh

Edited by: Paxton Pang

Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month: 

Channel: https://str.sg/JWad

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP 

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc

Read Jan Lee’s articles: https://str.sg/Jbxp

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top