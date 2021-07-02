PopVultures Podcast: Britney Spears' conservatorship

#PopVultures Ep 50: Britney Spears' conservatorship and Sam Jo leaves - 50th episode bonanza!

46:11 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

In this landmark 50th episode of #PopVultures, co-host Yeo Sam Jo bids goodbye to the podcast as he moves onto greener pastures.

But before that, Jan Lee and Sam Jo talk about Britney Spears' explosive statement about her conservatorship and the humiliation and exploitation she endured under it.

They then move onto doing some navel-gazing, talking about how they started the podcast, their favourite episodes, discuss about their complicated feelings on Taylor Swift and JJ Lin and their thoughts at completing 50 episodes.

Plus, Sam Jo prepares a surprise farewell gift on the air!

Here's what they talk about:

1. Britney Spears' conservatorship (2:18)

2. How #PopVultures came to be (11:10)

3. Their favourite episodes and moments (15:47)

4. Detour into Angelina Jolie's rekindled romance (19:20)

5. Takeaways from their 50 episodes of podcasting (22:36)

6. Sam Jo and Jan discuss celebrities on their dislike list Taylor Swift and JJ Lin (26:41)

7. Final thoughts and thank-yous (34:39)

8. Sam Jo's surprise farewell gift! (38:20)

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg) & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee & Rahim

---

