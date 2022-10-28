PopVultures Podcast: Avril-is-dead, Larry Stylinson and all the fandom conspiracies in between

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
Is Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne dead? Are One Direction members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson in a secret relationship? Has Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan been replaced by a body double?
In this #PopVultures episode, tumble down host Jan Lee’s favourite pop culture rabbit hole - bizarre fandom conspiracy theories.
Highlights (tap/click above):
3:25 Examining pop culture conspiracy theories such as the Avril-is-dead conspiracy theory
7:52 What is shipping and why has it contributed to fandom conspiracy theories?
10:48 The Larry Stylinson ship and how it led to the Larry’s-baby-is-fake conspiracy theory
19:19 The fake-Zhang Zhehan conspiracy theory
35:34 Thoughts on why fandom conspiracy theories gain traction - how it ties into social media and para-social relationships
42:44 Deepfake technology and how it breeds distrust
47:28 Final thoughts
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee & Eden Soh
Edited by: Penelope Lee
Follow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWad
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc
Read Jan Lee’s stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp
---
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!