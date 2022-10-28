PopVultures Podcast: Avril-is-dead, Larry Stylinson and all the fandom conspiracies in between

In this #PopVultures episode, tumble down host Jan Lee’s favourite pop culture rabbit hole - bizarre fandom conspiracy theories.

Highlights (tap/click above):

3:25 Examining pop culture conspiracy theories such as the Avril-is-dead conspiracy theory

7:52 What is shipping and why has it contributed to fandom conspiracy theories?

10:48 The Larry Stylinson ship and how it led to the Larry’s-baby-is-fake conspiracy theory

19:19 The fake-Zhang Zhehan conspiracy theory

35:34 Thoughts on why fandom conspiracy theories gain traction - how it ties into social media and para-social relationships

42:44 Deepfake technology and how it breeds distrust

47:28 Final thoughts

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee & Eden Soh

Edited by: Penelope Lee

