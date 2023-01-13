PopVultures Podcast: An update and Prince Harry’s Spare

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
After a three-month hiatus, #PopVultures host Jan Lee teases what she has been working on and gives her first reactions to some of the more thrilling revelations coming out of Prince Harry’s autobiography - the brilliantly titled Spare.
Highlights (tap/click above):
0:48 An update on #PopVultures.
06:20 A brief recap on what Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been up to since stepping down as working royals.
10:40 What are the most headline-grabbing stories from Spare?
14:42 Thoughts on stories coming out from the book and why it could be a bad PR move on Prince Harry’s part.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee & Eden Soh
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Eden Soh
---
