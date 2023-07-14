PopVultures Podcast: A recap of the #MeToo wave in Taiwan

In this episode, #PopVultures host Jan Lee discusses how and why this reckoning on sexual assault unfolded in Taiwan, recapping some of the major names who have been accused with particular focus on Huang, Yan and Chen.

Highlights (tap/click above):

2:35 The Taiwanese drama Wave Makers that kickstarted its #MeToo wave

8:00 The downfall of Taiwanese host and comedian Jeffrey Hsu Chieh-hui

10:30 Mickey Huang admits to sexual harassment and the 23-minute video tirade he went on

20:00 Aaron Yan accused of filming sex videos of his 16-year-old ex-boyfriend without consent

30:27 Blackie Chen being accused of workplace sexual harassment in two instances

46:02 Final thoughts

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

