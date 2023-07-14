PopVultures Podcast: A recap of the #MeToo wave in Taiwan

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
The Taiwanese entertainment industry has been rocked by an unprecedented #MeToo wave, where sexual assault and harassment allegations have been levelled at several prominent celebrities, including hosts Mickey Huang and Blackie Chen as well as boy band Fahrenheit member Aaron Yan.
In this episode, #PopVultures host Jan Lee discusses how and why this reckoning on sexual assault unfolded in Taiwan, recapping some of the major names who have been accused with particular focus on Huang, Yan and Chen.
Highlights (tap/click above):
2:35 The Taiwanese drama Wave Makers that kickstarted its #MeToo wave
8:00 The downfall of Taiwanese host and comedian Jeffrey Hsu Chieh-hui
10:30 Mickey Huang admits to sexual harassment and the 23-minute video tirade he went on
20:00 Aaron Yan accused of filming sex videos of his 16-year-old ex-boyfriend without consent
30:27 Blackie Chen being accused of workplace sexual harassment in two instances
46:02 Final thoughts
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg), Paxton Pang and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
