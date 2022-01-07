PopVultures Podcast: 2021 Year In Review!

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

In this episode of #PopVultures, recorded at the end of 2021, host Jan Lee runs down some of the ten biggest stories covered by #PopVultures this year - from Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah about their exit from the royal family to the ongoing Chinese entertainment crackdown. She also names the best and worst stories of the year and includes an honourable mention - listen to find out who it is!