PopVultures Podcast: 2021 Year In Review!

Synopsis: The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
In this episode of #PopVultures, recorded at the end of 2021, host Jan Lee runs down some of the ten biggest stories covered by #PopVultures this year - from Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah about their exit from the royal family to the ongoing Chinese entertainment crackdown. She also names the best and worst stories of the year and includes an honourable mention - listen to find out who it is!
Produced by Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee & Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to #PopVultures Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWad
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaA
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju47
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaP
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Jan Lee on Instagram: https://str.sg/Jbxc
Read Jan Lee's stories: https://str.sg/Jbxp
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!